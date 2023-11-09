Wishing Well Gifts closing after 53 years

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For many in Iron Mountain, the Wishing Well has always been the place to buy gifts, cards and handcrafted decorations.

But owner Donald Khoury said at his age, it’s time to relax.

“Always with the public, selling or serving them somehow,” said Khoury. “I enjoyed that and I still do enjoy it now, but the time has come, when you’re up in age, hang it up and enjoy the rest of the time.”

The store will be officially closing later this year. Khoury thanked the Iron Mountain community for their support since he opened the store at Stephenson Ave and East A St.

“I just have to give God the credit, and of course the customers themselves,” said Khoury. “I have grandchildren coming in and I have the grandparents that were little, tiny kids, they’re still coming in so it’s nice.”

Many of the decorations sold at the store are handmade by Khoury. Wall decorations, boxes and flowerpots are all built with aged wood and rusted metal to give a rustic feel.

Khoury said he gets his creative drive from his desire to make something customers haven’t seen before.

“Just thinking of something and wanting to make something that’s original,” said Khoury. “You feel good about yourself when you make something that, gee, I’ve never seen that before, or somebody comments and compliments you.”

He says he doesn’t plan to stop making and selling these pieces.

“I’ll still be out at craft stores and art shows because I make a lot of crafts here at the store,” said Khoury. “Anything in the rustic gray wood. I like to make things out of them, always making something home in my workshop.”

The store is set to close December 30.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.