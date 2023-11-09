Week 10 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Week 10 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP:
Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Saints at Vikings
Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Giants at Cowboys
Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on TV6: Jets at Raiders
*Note: The CBS network is broadcasting both the Packers vs. Steelers and Lions vs. Chargers games. Local CBS affiliates can only broadcast one game this weekend, per NFL rules, as FOX has the doubleheader. The CBS affiliate for most of Upper Michigan indicates it will air the Packers game and not the Lions game this Sunday.
