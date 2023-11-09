WATCH: Negaunee home invasion, shooting suspects bound over to circuit court

By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, we take a look at preliminary exams for two people accused of attempting to break into a Negaunee home through a window and firing a gun at the homeowner, who fired back, and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 8, 2023.

