The UPside - Bill Schrandt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Bill Schrandt.

If you’ve been to the Ishpeming 4th of July parade, you’ve seen Bill Schrandt walking along dressed as Uncle Sam. Bill was on the original committee that organized Ishpeming’s 4th of July celebration, and when they had trouble finding someone to play the role of Uncle Sam the second year, Bill stepped up and decided he’d do it himself. With the help of some friends and family, he assembled a costume and has walked along talking with people and taking pictures for 43 parades now.

Bill insists on walking so he can visit with people. He served as Grand Marshall one year, and when he got out of the car, he went back to the start and walked along with the rest of the parade. Bill plans to continue to serve as Uncle Sam for years to come.

Uncle Sam has become a fixture in Ishpeming’s 4th of July celebration for over 40 years. For taking the time to not only be a part of the parade but to stop and visit with people along the way, all these years, Bill Schrandt is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

