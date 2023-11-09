UP Arts and Culture Alliance to meet in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Arts and Culture Alliance is meeting at the U.P. Brewing Company next week in Negaunee.

These events are free and open to the public. These meetings provide the opportunity to meet with Alliance members, connect with community leaders and learn more about the arts and culture scenes in other areas of the U.P.

The aim is to grow the creative network in the U.P.

Sue Roll, U.P. Arts and Culture Alliance president, said they’ve been working on an artist directory and an economic impact study of arts and culture in the upper peninsula and the community impact and impact on the economy of arts and culture nonprofits on U.P. communities.

“As the U.P. thrives, so does arts and culture, and vice versa. We want to make sure that arts and culture is around for a long time, it certainly reflects who we are as Yoopers and community members, and we want to promote that,” said Roll. “We want to do everything we can to make arts and culture prosperous and thriving so the U.P. can be prosperous and thriving.”

Roll said they chose Negaunee because it is centrally located, and because of the work that has been done.

“We’ve heard a lot about what Negaunee has been doing in terms of placemaking, which is the beautification of a space. It’s making it attractive and engaging for local residents and visitors, and they’ve done a lot of work in that area and we’d love to see what they’ve got going on,” said Roll.

The Fall Reception and Quarterly Meeting will both start at U.P. Brewing Company. The Fall Reception will start Tuesday with a public walking tour of Negaunee at 5 p.m. and then the reception at 5:30 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, there will be a business meeting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These are both free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.