Staying slippery as lake effect rain/snow increases
A front passes across the area this morning. Behind west winds become breezy with gusts around 30-35mph. Plus, lake effect rain/snow showers develop along the west and northwest wind belts. It continues through tomorrow. This weekend will be milder. An upper-level ridge will bring unseasonably warm air to the region by Wednesday. Temperatures will be about 10-15° above normal for highs at times next week.
Today: Breezy, cloudy with rain/snow in the west and north
>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east
Friday: Lake effect snow along the northwest belts
>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, mid to upper 30s east
Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty mix early on
> Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered rain
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Monday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Wednesday: MOstly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
