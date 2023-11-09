Staying slippery as lake effect rain/snow increases

A front passes across the area this morning. Behind west winds become breezy with gusts around 30-35mph. Plus, lake effect rain/snow showers develop along the west and northwest wind belts. It continues through tomorrow. This weekend will be milder. An upper-level ridge will bring unseasonably warm air to the region by Wednesday. Temperatures will be about 10-15° above normal for highs at times next week.

Today: Breezy, cloudy with rain/snow in the west and north

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Friday: Lake effect snow along the northwest belts

>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, mid to upper 30s east

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty mix early on

> Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered rain

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: MOstly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

