Senators Stabenow, Peters host a press conference to highlight the impact of Bipartisan PACT Act

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters held a press conference to encourage veterans to apply for the PACT Act.

Senator Stabenow said the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is the largest investment in veteran health in our lifetime.

The PACT Act expands Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

A press release regarding the virtual press conference said: “This historic law delivers multiple generations of toxic-exposed veterans their earned health care and benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the first time in the nation’s history.”

Kevin Hensley, Air Force veteran and VFW National Legislative Committee member said veterans are now getting the benefits that they earned.

“It’s a celebration of life, basically, what the PACT Act means. It’s millions of veterans who have screenings and early detection now that they didn’t have previously, conditions that have been recognized when previously denied when plausible deniability was going on,” said Hensley.

Senator Gary Peters said around 25,000 veterans have applied, but they believe roughly 175,000 would receive these benefits if they were to apply.

“Please if you’re a veteran suffering from any of these illnesses please go to the website and apply, and if you know a veteran, if you know a veteran who is suffering, please let them know that there are benefits available, and do it quickly,” said Sen. Peters. “The VA is processing these as fast as possible, and we hope that more veterans apply in the coming weeks ahead.”

Sen. Stabenow said Veterans can still apply for these benefits. All you have to do is call the Department of Veterans Affairs office or go to the VA website to learn more or apply.

