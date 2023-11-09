Receiver orders auction of Finlandia University real estate

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University became one of the latest small colleges forced to close this past spring.

According to a press release, two buildings, a nearly 4-acre lot, and two one-acre lots from campus will be sold to the highest bidders through an absolute auction sale.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to buy two of Hancock’s most iconic buildings. The Jutila Center is a large 9-story building with unparalleled views of the Portage Canal and has excellent redevelopment potential for residential, senior living, mixed-use and more. Old Main is a historic structure, in the heart of the Hancock central business district. The structure was once used as a dormitory and classrooms and last used as office space with a large meeting room and kitchen, so there are many possibilities,” said David Levy, managing director of Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, the real estate firm retained by court-appointed receiver Patrick O’Keefe of O’Keefe and Associates Consulting, LLC to sell the properties.

Levy said that Jutila Center, Old Main, and the three lots are being sold in a buy one, some, or all format. The Qualifying Bid deadline is Nov. 30, and the auction will be held on Dec. 7.

You can find additional information at Keen-Summit Capital Partners.

Finlandia University Receiver Patrick O’Keefe continued, “These two cherished buildings have great investment potential. This public auction process is the most efficient way to get them sold quickly and in the hands of investors who can complete an adaptive reuse or development that adds value to the Hancock, Houghton, and Houghton County communities.”

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

Jutila Center, 200 Michigan St, Hancock, MI

140,150 sf with 9 floors (floor 4 is not included in the sale)

Multi-tenant condo building with stunning views of the Portage Canal and adequate parking

Old Main, 603 Quincy St, Hancock MI

Last used as administrative offices with a large meeting room and kitchen. This 8,835-square-foot structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Vacant 3.96-Acre Lot, Intersection of Pine St. and Weldon Ave.

Adjacent to Paavo Nurmi Center Gymnasium and Fitness Center

Two Vacant 1-Acre Lots

Intersection of White St. and Finn St.

Intersection of Scott St. and Elm St.

For more information and to view the images, you can visit https://www.keen-summit.com/project/receivers-sale-absolute-auction-finlandia-university/ or call Levy at 312-754-9560.

The sale is subject to court approval.

