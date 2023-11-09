Rain, snow chances still in the mix towards Veterans Day weekend

Rain, snow showering the U.P. before drier, warmer pattern after Veterans Day weekend.
Rain, snow showering the U.P. before drier, warmer pattern after Veterans Day weekend.
Rain, snow showering the U.P. before drier, warmer pattern after Veterans Day weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

After a passing Canadian system, lake effect rain and snow follow in the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan Friday before gradually dwindling Saturday, Veterans Day. Rain chances brush the region on a windy Sunday however, driven by a passing system from the Prairie Provinces. Rain tapers off early next week as the system lifts northeast of the region. Temperatures then rise to a warm mid-November pattern in Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts, fewer/tapering far south; northwest winds gusting over 30 mph then gradually decreasing overnight

>Lows: 20s Inland / 30s Nearshore

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool with northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty mixed rain/snow; south winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly sunny with few to scattered rain/snow in the morning then rain showers towards afternoon; less chilly but windy with south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning rain showers then tapering; seasonably mild but windy with west winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild; breezy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain spreading in the afternoon; still seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Michigan election generic
November 2023 Election results for Upper Michigan
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate
The crash is still under investigation
1 dead after ORV crash in Menominee Township

Latest News

staying active
Staying slippery as lake effect rain/snow increases
staying active
Breezy & more rain/snow
Wet, slushy stretch as rain and snow chances continue in the UP
Waves of rain and snow before drier, warmer pattern after Veterans Day weekend.
Wet, slushy stretch as rain and snow chances continue in the UP