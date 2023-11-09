Rain, snow chances still in the mix towards Veterans Day weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

After a passing Canadian system, lake effect rain and snow follow in the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan Friday before gradually dwindling Saturday, Veterans Day. Rain chances brush the region on a windy Sunday however, driven by a passing system from the Prairie Provinces. Rain tapers off early next week as the system lifts northeast of the region. Temperatures then rise to a warm mid-November pattern in Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts, fewer/tapering far south; northwest winds gusting over 30 mph then gradually decreasing overnight

>Lows: 20s Inland / 30s Nearshore

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool with northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty mixed rain/snow; south winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly sunny with few to scattered rain/snow in the morning then rain showers towards afternoon; less chilly but windy with south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning rain showers then tapering; seasonably mild but windy with west winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild; breezy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain spreading in the afternoon; still seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

