Prosecutor discusses charges from Marquette County murder, arson case

As of now, Julia Boxley's arraignment in Marquette County District Court has been set for Nov. 27 at 8:15 a.m.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An arraignment date has been set in a Marquette County murder and arson case.

As investigators were attempting to link Julie Boxley to the fire that killed Glenn Andrews in March, charges were filed against her in June. Those were in neighboring Alger County, for attempting to set her ex-husband on fire in Christmas in 2021.

Marquette County Prosecutor Appointee Jenna Nelson says the Alger County case could help get a conviction in Marquette County.

“I don’t think that case necessarily prompted charges, but that information is something that hopefully we can use in this case as well,” Nelson said. “But I think it’s certainly something to take into consideration when you have a defendant connected to multiple fires.”

Andrews’ daughter-in-law Melissa says investigators let the family know early on Boxley was a suspect in the fire.

Melissa says it was difficult to wait.

“It was challenging for our family to sit there and know what we knew in knowing we couldn’t do anything about it and that we just had to wait for things to come into place and wait for the prosecutor to do their job and the detective to do their job,” Melissa said. “They did a great job of keeping us informed and letting us know what was going on.”

Charges were filed Monday evening against 52-year-old Julie Boxley in Marquette County District Court.

Nelson says the team had to dig through a lot of evidence.

“There was a lot of information that takes time to develop, including the fire investigation report,” Nelson said. “Also including reports from the insurance company. They certainly are involved and we just really had to wait for all the information to come together.”

Nelson says while an arraignment date has been set, it may change. Boxley is set for a pretrial in the Alger County case next month.

“Court dates do get moved for various reasons,” Nelson said.

As of now, Boxley’s arraignment in Marquette County District Court has been set for Nov. 27 at 8:15 a.m.

