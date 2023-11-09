NMU student promotes Epilepsy Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU senior Liz Preston was diagnosed with Epilepsy at age 14.

Preston has experienced seizures in class before and is promoting awareness for safe training and understanding of people who live with epilepsy. The Lower Michigan native said she found helpful resources by working with the Epilepsy Foundation.

“I didn’t know too many people with it, then I discovered the Epilepsy Foundation when I was 16 and that made such a huge difference. I found a community that offered so many resources and education. So now that was all down state, and I really want to bring some of that to the Upper Peninsula,” said Preston.

There will be an in-person training through NMU on Monday available to all students and staff with an online version available as well. To bring further awareness, NMU students will be having a ‘Purple Out’ theme during this Saturday’s Hockey game with a booth and donation opportunities.

Preston said having proper knowledge and training can help someone having a seizure.

“Instances where students could be walking around in the cafeteria, on campus, they could drop, they could fall, they could have a seizure, and knowing what to do is huge because it keeps them safe. It saves them from being stuck with an ambulance bill because you don’t always have to call an ambulance every time,” said Preston.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall said when he first met Preston in class, he was impressed with her drive to educate on proper epilepsy safety.

“She said, ‘hey I’m Liz, I have epilepsy, and here is a card that explains what you should do if I have a seizure during class.’ Man, I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and I have never had a student do that. I was impressed.” said Hall.

To learn more about Epilepsy and how to support the Epilepsy Foundation, click here.

Preston reminds everyone going to Saturday’s NMU hockey game to wear purple.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.