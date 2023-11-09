NMU first generation students celebrate achievements Wednesday

Students and staff who are the first in their families to go to college met for a photo in front of the Wildcat statue to honor their success.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, first-generation NMU students and staff had the chance to celebrate their accomplishments together.

Students and staff who are the first in their families to go to college met for a photo in front of the Wildcat statue to honor their success. First-generation Student Services held a raffle, lunch and trivia for all members.

NMU junior and Vice President of First Wildcats Betty Esparza said her biggest driving factor for success is her family.

“When I graduated High School, I saw my parents with the biggest smile on their faces and second of all I want to make something of myself. My parents are immigrants, and they gave up a lot of things, their family, their futures, a lot of things just for my own future,” said Esparza.

Esparza encourages all first-gen students to remember each obstacle can be beaten.

