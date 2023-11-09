Municipal citation for theft issued against man who took replica Lombardi Trophy from Inside the Huddle taping

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A municipal citation for theft was issued against a Michigan man for taking Donald Driver’s copy of the Lombardi Trophy from a sports bar.

Thomas Romps, 53, of Houghton, Mich., was cited Oct. 30, and he’s paid the $376 fine, municipal court records show. Fine payment equates to a “no contest” plea, according to the citation form.

During the Sept. 18 recording of “Inside the Huddle” at The Bar, the trophy was on display. Driver, the Packers’ all-time leading wide receiver, loans the replica Super Bowl trophy to Team Lammi - the sports marketing agency that helps FOX 11 put on “Inside the Huddle” - so fans can see it and take pictures with it during the recording of the show.

Afterwards, it was discovered the trophy had been taken. Security camera footage showed a man wearing Detroit Lions gear walking out of the tavern, carrying the trophy.

An anonymous caller contacted FOX 11 two days later, claiming the trophy was being mailed back to The Bar and saying it was a joke gone wrong. The caller stated it was a mistake made by stupid people who were drinking; they thought it would be funny and assumed the trophy was just a cheap knockoff. FOX 11 could not verify whether that phone call came from the actual thief.

Abigail Hammonds of Team Lammi told police if the trophy were returned, the company would not press charges.

According to the police report obtained by FOX 11, police were able to track down Romps, and Officer Zachary Cantie called him.

“At no time did I ask Thomas any questions about the incident, since it was very apparent that he had done this and wanted it to be over with since his business had taken a hit based on the publicity that this event got. Thomas admitted that it was a stupid act and he wanted to put it behind him,” Officer Cantie wrote.

The trophy was mailed back to the restaurant, but it had dents and scratches. FOX 11 has requested an update from Team Lammi about if any repairs were needed. But the police also addressed it with Romps.

“I also informed Thomas that the Lammi team was hoping they could work something out in reference to the damages to the trophy. I informed Thomas that I would be sending him a text message which included the contact information for Abigail who he could speak to in regards to an estimate for the damage. Thomas was willing to accept the citation by mail and also thank me for sending him Abigail’s information. I informed Thomas that if the Lammi Team Group wanted to take him to court there may a possibility that they try to get compensation for the damages done to the trophy,” Officer Cantie wrote.

A FOX 11 review of court records did not show any pending civil cases in Wisconsin against Romps.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.