MTU women’s basketball inks 3 on National Signing Day

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball head coach Sam Clayton has announced the addition of three student-athletes on National Signing Day Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Huskies will welcome Ella Mason, Kendall Standfest and Kloe Zentkowski to the 2024 roster.

“I’m really excited about our 2024 recruiting class,” Clayton said. “All three are great players and great people who will continue to build our program and continue our tradition of excellence.

Mason is a 5-8 guard from Negaunee, Michigan, who averaged 20.4 points, 3.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in her junior season for Negaunee High School. She was named to the U.P. Dream Team along with earning the Mid-Peninsula Conference Player of the Year award while helping the Miners to three Mid-Peninsula Conference Championships. She is also a member of the National Honors Society and plans to major in exercise science while at Tech.

“Ella Mason is a guard that can really shoot the ball and has a tough pull-up off the bounce,” Clayton said. “She can make a difference with her size as a guard and her ability to score the ball.”

Standfest is a 6-0 guard hailing from Elk Rapids, Michigan. She averaged 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in her junior campaign. Standfest helped Elk Rapids High School to a district and regional championship in 2023. She is also a member of the National Honors Society and is undecided on her major.

“Kendall Standfest is an unbelievable athlete who can create shots for herself and others,” Clayton mentioned. “She can score at all 3 levels and defend multiple positions.”

Zentkowski is a 6-1 guard who is native to Superior, Wisconsin. She has been a part of the Superior High School team that holds a record of 52-13 throughout her career. She averaged 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game in her Junior campaign. She was a part of the Spartan team that won the regional championships her sophomore year along with being named All-Conference two times. She is a member of the National Honors Society and plans to major in business while at Tech.

“Kloe Zentkowski is a versatile guard/forward that can score on the perimeter or in the post,” Clayton added. “She’s also a great passer to make her teammates better and has the length to make a difference on the defensive end.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.