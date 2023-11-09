Marquette Regional History Center to host 23rd Annual Holiday Art Sale

Local art, a bake sale, annual dollhouse days and more.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Regional History Center Rental and Store Manager Jessica Bay joins Pavlina Osta Thursday to explain what’s new this year and what shoppers can expect.

The Marquette Regional History Center will be hosting its 23rd Annual Holiday Art Sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a bake sale, annual Dollhouse Days and a Membership Drive. The sale will take place at the Marquette Regional History Center at 145 W. Spring Street

Admission is $2 dollars.

