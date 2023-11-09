Marquette Food Co-op, NMU class team up to host Native Language scavenger hunt

This is an opportunity to learn about the indigenous foods that preceded European colonization...
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op and the Northern Michigan University Anishinaabe language, culture and community class provide a new way to learn.

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, Marquette Food Co-op shoppers can join in on a Native Language scavenger hunt.

Shoppers can search around the store for products that have signs depicting their Anishinaabe name. The signs also include a QR code that will take you to a website that teaches you how to properly pronounce the word.

Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director, said this is a way for people to learn more about the Anishinaabe language as well as the food that used to be around.

Monte said all of the products with signs preceded European colonization in the area.

“Understanding the history of food and the history of the peoples who originally lived in this place can make us more mindful of our diet, make us more mindful of the food and make us more appreciative of the food,” said Monte.

The scavenger hunt game is available on the Co-op’s social media or at the customer service desk.

Turn in entries for a chance to win a $25 co-op gift card and a copy of the ‘Decolonizing Diet Cookbook’ that was edited by NMU faculty members.

The scavenger hunt will continue until Monday.

