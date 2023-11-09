Kingsford High School hosts blood drive

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford High School hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday.

The drive was organized by the Kingsford High School National Honors Society.

Students and community members gathered in the library to donate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NHS Service Chair Mya Watkins says it’s important for students to chip in during a blood shortage.

“The blood can stay in the community, or it can be sent out throughout the region,” said Watkins. “It is so important because there is a blood shortage right now, so even in communities like ours, it is important to have donations like this and get people to sign up, especially students.”

Almost 80 donors gave blood during the drive.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.