Ishpeming Ski Club hosts 8th annual ‘Run the 90’

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Athletes tested their skills on Suicide Hill Thursday - but they weren’t ski jumping.

The Ishpeming Ski Club hosted the 8th annual ‘Run the 90.’ Ishpeming Ski Club and Superiorland Ski Club members raced about a kilometer up the Grinder. The kids typically run up Suicide Hill, but the snow and rain over the past few days made that unsafe. After Run the 90, the Ishpeming Ski Club hosted a pumpkin roll where the kids rolled pumpkins down the hill to see whose could go the furthest.

Organizers say the hill isn’t an easy one to run.

“It’s a fun challenge,” said Dick Ziegler, Ishpeming Ski Club president. “We ski it all winter and it’s kind of fun to run it when there’s no snow too.”

The record for the fastest time up Suicide Hill was set by Julian M. in 2017 with a time of 1:12.

