Ishpeming City Council tables 2024 budget discussion

Ishpeming City Council
Ishpeming City Council(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming is one step closer to passing its 2024 budget.

The Ishpeming City Council held a public hearing to discuss the budget and hear input from the public on Wednesday. Two out of five city council members were not present at the hearing, so the council decided to table the discussion until more members are present.

Ishpeming’s Mayor Jason Chapman says that if the budget passes, Ishpeming residents will not notice much of a difference in their taxes.

“I don’t think taxpayers will feel any difference in their pocketbooks from the City of Ishpeming next year,” said Chapman. “We already have a max millage rate in the City of Ishpeming through the school district, which is great because we can support them. Also, our operating dollars are pretty much the same year to year.”

The Ishpeming City Council plans to discuss the 2024 budget at a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29. If the council doesn’t pass the budget at that meeting, it will automatically go into effect on Nov. 30.

Read the whole proposed budget here.

