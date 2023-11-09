Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers

Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We now know the name of the Marquette County jail inmate accused of injuring two corrections officers Saturday morning.

Ray Johnson from Negaunee was arraigned Thursday morning.

He faces three felony charges for assaulting an officer and a misdemeanor drunken disorderly charge. If convicted, Johnson could face up to four years in prison.

Johnson has posted his $25,500 bond, with conditions to not consume alcohol and submit to random preliminary breath tests.

The court entered a not-guilty plea on Johnson’s behalf.

A probable cause conference is set for November 16.

