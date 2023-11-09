Inaugural TV6 Canathon nursing home competition

One of the Canathon locations at the entrance of the Christian Park Village in Escanaba
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WLUC) - On Wednesday, the first-ever TV6 Canathon nursing home competition for nursing centers starts.

Organizers said the collecting competition will feature four nursing homes, including Christian Park Village, Christian Park Health Center, Bishop Noa Home and Pinecrest Medical Facility. Christian Park Village administrator Cristina Hall said this event supports a great cause.

“There are so many families that struggle, especially this time year, that have to go without and so this is just a way that we can provide those items that they need,” Hall said.

Christan Park Health Center in Escanaba’s Admissions and Marketing Coordinator Cindy Gendron said she wanted to be part of the event because of her upbringing and enjoys being able to help people.

“If we can help fill the pantry of someone that’s in need, that can help brighten the holidays in that way and it would be one less worry. That one family doesn’t have to worry about where is the food going to come from on that special day, we definitely want to help with that,” Gendron said.

At Pinecrest Medical Care Facility in Powers, Admissions Director Robbie Depuydt said his staff will also be having their own Canathon competition amongst each other.

“So, what we did was I divided it up to each department so each department has their own box, and what I will do at the end of the competition is see obviously who has the most and then we will do something for the department that won,” Depuydt said.

The centers are not competing for a prize or even a medal. They say they are in this to provide for their community.

