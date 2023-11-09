Great Lakes Recovery Centers awarded $200K grant

GLRC sign
(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) plans to start a transportation service for its patients.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) awarded $2.7 million to substance abuse disorder treatment organizations and facilities in Michigan for transportation services. GLRC received a $200,000 grant. GLRC plans to use the money to buy vehicles and pay drivers to pick patients up and bring them to treatment appointments.

GLRC says this service is especially important in rural areas like the U.P.

“We always say that the first step in the process of getting help is to get into care,” said Greg Toutant, GLRC CEO. “There is a void. Especially in the rural expanse of the U.P., it’s how folks actually get to needed appointments. So this will really be a benefit.”

GLRC plans to have its transportation service up and running by Jan. 1, 2024.

