Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up in Marquette

Vinyl Record Show
Vinyl Record Show(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a record show in Marquette this weekend.

Geoff and Jon’s Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for its final show of the season. There are thousands of new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters, and cassettes for music lovers to comb through. Folks can even trade their old records for new favorites.

Geoff says the record show has something for everyone who loves music.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Geoff Walker, Geoff and Jon’s Record Show organizer. “We’re looking forward to seeing any and all people of all ages and all interests. We love talking about music and records. We’ve already had some people stop by and trade in dozens and dozens of records that they weren’t listening to for some new ones to take home.”

Geoff and Jon’s Record Show will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Thursday until Sunday from noon until close.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Michigan election generic
November 2023 Election results for Upper Michigan
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate
The crash is still under investigation
1 dead after ORV crash in Menominee Township

Latest News

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
Municipal citation for theft issued against man who took replica Lombardi Trophy from Inside the Huddle taping
File photo of the Trail 2 reroute for the 2022-2023 season.
Update: Temporary Trail 2 route still possible for 2023/2024 season
There will also be a bake sale, annual Dollhouse Days and a Membership Drive.
Marquette Regional History Center to host 23rd Annual Holiday Art Sale
Rain, snow showering the U.P. before drier, warmer pattern after Veterans Day weekend.
Rain, snow chances still in the mix towards Veterans Day weekend
These meetings provide the opportunity to meet with Alliance members, connect with community...
UP Arts and Culture Alliance to meet in Negaunee