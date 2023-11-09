Geoff and Jon’s Record Show pops up in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a record show in Marquette this weekend.

Geoff and Jon’s Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for its final show of the season. There are thousands of new and used vinyl records, CDs, posters, and cassettes for music lovers to comb through. Folks can even trade their old records for new favorites.

Geoff says the record show has something for everyone who loves music.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Geoff Walker, Geoff and Jon’s Record Show organizer. “We’re looking forward to seeing any and all people of all ages and all interests. We love talking about music and records. We’ve already had some people stop by and trade in dozens and dozens of records that they weren’t listening to for some new ones to take home.”

Geoff and Jon’s Record Show will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Thursday until Sunday from noon until close.

