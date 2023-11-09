Baraga students participate in morning pow-wow

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of drums were heard at the Baraga Area Schools gymnasium Thursday morning.

Students started their morning with a pow-wow hosted by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. Some students dressed up in their own regalia as students participated in the festivities by dancing.

Baraga Area Schools Superintendent Lori Wisniewski said the school worked closely with the KBIC to put this together.

“We have a cultural liaison to the school and then the tribe has people that are in our building. So they worked together to put this pow-wow together,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski said she was happy to see students participate and learn about Native American festivities. KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham said there were many activities on display for students.

“We’re really educating everyone on what type of dancing is going on, what kind of what kind of drumming is going on. There’s some different kind of special dances and really it’s educational as well. Providing you know some insight into the culture,” LaPointe-Dunham said.

Lapointe-Dunham said the takeaway from this gathering is how important culture is.

“I just want everyone to take away that, you know, our culture is here and alive. It’s within the schools, it’s within the community and within the county and we’re just happy that we have a space to celebrate,” LaPointe-Dunham said.

Wisniewski said there are already plans in place to host another pow-wow in the spring semester.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.