2 bound over to circuit court for break in and shooting in Negaunee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are headed to circuit court after preliminary exams on Wednesday.

Joshua Rhodes is charged with four felonies. One count of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree home invasion and 2 counts of felony firearms.

Adrienne Rhodes is charged with two felonies, including first-degree home invasion and carrying a concealed weapon.

Joshua is accused of breaking into his mother’s home and shooting at her.

The prosecution called Belinda Rhodes, Joshua’s mother, to the stand.

“I slowly turned around the corner and I heard a shot and saw the flare of the gun,” Belinda said. “That’s all I saw. It was coming from my bay window in my kitchen, the far right.”

Belinda said she shot back, retreated to her bedroom and called 911. After the police arrived, she said someone matching Joshua Rhodes’ description was found in her basement.

“When the officer said that he had a medical boot on, I asked him if he had broke his heel, the officer said yes,” Belinda said. “I said, ‘Does he have red hair?’ They said yes. I said, ‘That’s my son.’”

Belinda said Joshua wanted firearms located in her basement belonging to his late father’s.

“There was an AR-10 with a scope on it outside of the safe,” Belinda said. “He asked me to give him that gun if I didn’t give him anything else.”

After the preliminary exam, the court added two charges against Joshua, including felony assault with a weapon and an additional felony gun charge.

Joshua Rhodes’ Lawyer Patrick Crowley said Wednesday’s ruling will not affect how he defends Joshua.

“The burden for preliminary exam is much lower than it will be at trial,” Crowley said. “At this point, my client maintains his innocence, he did not commit the crimes that are alleged in the facts that we heard today.”

Crowley said more evidence will be provided at the trial.

“My client is looking forward to his day in court,” Crowley said.

Adrienne Rhodes ultimately waived her preliminary exam. She also has been bound over to the circuit court.

