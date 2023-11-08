Wet, slushy stretch as rain and snow chances continue in the UP

Waves of rain and snow before drier, warmer pattern after Veterans Day weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A clipper system from Manitoba spreads a round of wintry showers Thursday, with lake effect rain and snow to follow in the northwest wind belts Friday before gradually tapering off Saturday, Veterans Day. Rain chances brush the region on a windy Sunday however, driven by a passing system from the Prairie Provinces. Rain tapers off early next week as temperatures rise to a warm mid-November pattern in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, fog west, rain and snow east; new round of rain and snow sweeping west to east through morning; southeasterly winds turning westerly by morning, gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix -- fewer with sunny breaks south; westerly winds gusting over 25 mph, gusting over 35 mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow tapering late

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly sunny with few to scattered rain showers; less chilly but windy

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers -- tapering late; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 50

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Michigan election generic
November 2023 Election results for Upper Michigan
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Jenna Nelson
Jenna Nelson appointed as next Marquette County Prosecutor

Latest News

Wet, slushy stretch as rain and snow chances continue in the UP
slushy
Freezing rain, wet snow, and rain results in slushy conditions
slushy
A wintry mix creates travel impacts today
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Iron, Ontonagon, southern Houghton, Florence and...
Icy Wednesday morning commute possible for southwest UP