Wet, slushy stretch as rain and snow chances continue in the UP

A clipper system from Manitoba spreads a round of wintry showers Thursday, with lake effect rain and snow to follow in the northwest wind belts Friday before gradually tapering off Saturday, Veterans Day. Rain chances brush the region on a windy Sunday however, driven by a passing system from the Prairie Provinces. Rain tapers off early next week as temperatures rise to a warm mid-November pattern in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, fog west, rain and snow east; new round of rain and snow sweeping west to east through morning; southeasterly winds turning westerly by morning, gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix -- fewer with sunny breaks south; westerly winds gusting over 25 mph, gusting over 35 mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow tapering late

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly sunny with few to scattered rain showers; less chilly but windy

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers -- tapering late; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 50

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

