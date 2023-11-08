WATCH: Marquette students to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’ this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from the Marquette Senior High School Drama and Music Departments will present Disney’s ‘Beauty at the Beast’ this Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now through NMU Ticket Outlets. Adult tickets are $15, and student tickets are $10.

The Broadway musical will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m. All performances are at Kaufman Auditorium.

There are 60 MSHS and Marquette Alternative High School students involved on stage, in the pit orchestra and as stagehands.

Watch the video above for a preview, as seen on Upper Michigan Today.

