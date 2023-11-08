WATCH: Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to homicide, arson charges brought against Ishpeming woman

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, we take a look at Election Day across the Upper Peninsula, an Ishpeming woman charged with homicide and arson in the March death of Glenn Andrews, upcoming Veterans Day events and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 7, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

