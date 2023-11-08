Warren Miller ski film “AllTime” premieres in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For 74 years, Warren Miller Entertainment has released an annual film documenting professional skiers from across the world.

This year’s film will debut at the Braumart Theater in Iron Mountain on Friday, thanks to the Pine Mountain Ski Team.

Head Coach John Bittinger says one of the parents on the ski team suggested reaching out to the studio.

“Well, he did the work through the summer, and he was able to get ahold of Warren Miller and get us the showing of next year’s movie right here in town,” said Bittinger. “It’s kind of neat because we are a small ski team and a small town, but we’re having a movie premier.”

Bittinger says the premier will also serve as a fundraiser.

“So, our high school team is self-funded,” said Bittinger. “It takes a lot of money to run a ski team so without stuff like this we can’t exist. And the same thing with the Pine Mountain ski team because we are also self-funded. It’s the same thing either way.”

Jeff Hutchinson, the parent who helped organize the premier, says he wanted the community to experience the excitement of the start of ski season.

“Our town brought in the Warren Miller ski film, it was always the unofficial kick-off to our ski season,” said Hutchinson. “And I kind of wanted to recreate a little bit of that for my kids and also help out the ski team.”

Tickets cost $12 and are still available at the Pine Mountain Sport Shop. Doors open Friday at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m. CT.

