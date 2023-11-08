UP school districts take next step after bond proposal rejection

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Voters in three area school districts said ‘no’ Tuesday to bond proposals.

Gladstone, Gwinn and Breitung Township school districts are back at square one following the votes on Tuesday. Extensive plans like Gwinn’s Elementary School consolidation proposal now have to be reassessed. Gwinn voters were asked to support a $45.55 million bond proposal. Gwinn Middle and High School Principal Brad Pfluger said meetings started Wednesday to discuss the next steps.

“Well, we’re starting today (Wednesday) with meetings to evaluate where we are and what we need. Lots of different topics on the table from changing directions to returning to the voters and everything in between,” Pfluger said.

Pfulger said at the Nov. 20 school board meeting, options for district projects will be discussed alongside the sinking fund millage that expires this year.

Meanwhile, Gladstone Area Schools’ $35 million dollar proposal for expanding the main entrance, increasing accessibility at playgrounds and adding an auxiliary gym at Cameron Elementary was rejected. District Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said feedback from the community will change how it will approach the improvements.

“Only 40% of those supported the bond language, and 60% didn’t. That speaks volumes, so taking that information, and internalizing it then using that to say, you know, what do we need to do different and what does the community expect from us,” Kulbertis said.

Breitung Township School District Superintendent David Holmes said there were already plans in place if voters said no.

“Of course, we have strategy and things to consider. If the vote was no, now that we know the vote is no. We’ll be moving forward and working with the individuals, folks and firms that we’ve worked with to kind of help with the planning,” Holmes said.

Breitung Township School Districts’ $34.5 million bond request proposed adding classrooms, an additional gym and expanding the commons area at Kingsford Middle and High School.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.