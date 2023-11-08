UP school districts take next step after bond proposal rejection

Gwinn Middle and High School
Gwinn Middle and High School(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Voters in three area school districts said ‘no’ Tuesday to bond proposals.

Gladstone, Gwinn and Breitung Township school districts are back at square one following the votes on Tuesday. Extensive plans like Gwinn’s Elementary School consolidation proposal now have to be reassessed. Gwinn voters were asked to support a $45.55 million bond proposal. Gwinn Middle and High School Principal Brad Pfluger said meetings started Wednesday to discuss the next steps.

“Well, we’re starting today (Wednesday) with meetings to evaluate where we are and what we need. Lots of different topics on the table from changing directions to returning to the voters and everything in between,” Pfluger said.

Pfulger said at the Nov. 20 school board meeting, options for district projects will be discussed alongside the sinking fund millage that expires this year.

Meanwhile, Gladstone Area Schools’ $35 million dollar proposal for expanding the main entrance, increasing accessibility at playgrounds and adding an auxiliary gym at Cameron Elementary was rejected. District Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said feedback from the community will change how it will approach the improvements.

“Only 40% of those supported the bond language, and 60% didn’t. That speaks volumes, so taking that information, and internalizing it then using that to say, you know, what do we need to do different and what does the community expect from us,” Kulbertis said.

Breitung Township School District Superintendent David Holmes said there were already plans in place if voters said no.

“Of course, we have strategy and things to consider. If the vote was no, now that we know the vote is no. We’ll be moving forward and working with the individuals, folks and firms that we’ve worked with to kind of help with the planning,” Holmes said.

Breitung Township School Districts’ $34.5 million bond request proposed adding classrooms, an additional gym and expanding the commons area at Kingsford Middle and High School.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Michigan election generic
November 2023 Election results for Upper Michigan
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Jenna Nelson
Jenna Nelson appointed as next Marquette County Prosecutor

Latest News

NMU Cosmetology students offer a complimentary haircut, manicure, pedicure or facial when you...
NMU Cosmetology students offer free treatments with Toys For Tots donations
The annual event typically goes from 4 to 8 p.m., but this year it starts when the businesses...
Marquette DDA ‘Ladies Night Out’ event switches to ‘Ladies Day Out’
WATCH: Marquette students to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’ this weekend
Toy boxes at the Marquette branch of Range Bank.
Range Bank hosts Toy for Tots toy drive
This is the donation advent calander at Room at the Inn.
2 Marquette nonprofits share how you can help during Homelessness Awareness Month