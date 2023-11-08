UP Military Museum to host special Veterans Day hours

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Military Museum is doing something special for Veterans Day.

The museum is usually closed on the weekends. However, this Saturday, the museum will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for Veterans Day.

Attendees will be able to walk around and learn about the men and women of the Upper Peninsula who have served.

Delta County Chamber of Commerce employee Mark Cowman said this is one of the ways the county is supporting veterans this weekend.

“I just really want Upper Peninsula veterans to know that they’re appreciated, and to know that they haven’t been forgotten,” Cowman said. “As a veteran myself, a museum like this is a great opportunity for people to come in and learn about what our veterans have given up for the causes over the years.”

The museum is at the Delta County Commerce Center at 1001 N Lincoln Rd. in Escanaba. It is free to visit.

