Timber Yeti Axe Range fundraising for the 2023 UP Honor Flight

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Timber Yeti Axe Range in the Westwood Mall will be raising money for the U.P. Honor Flight on Saturday from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Range owner Avery Smith said all veterans will get to try out the range for free, and he stated that last year the event raised $500. He also stated that after a participant donates at least $10, they can throw an axe at the prize wall.

“On one of our lanes, this far lane over here on the far wall will have numbers on the wall that you will be throwing at and anyone who gives a donation gets an opportunity to throw at that wall,” Smith said. “We have also had many local businesses in the area donate gift certificates or items that you can win with your throw.”

Smith said this year he’s hoping to double or triple the amount of money they will raise compared to last year.

