Remember to prepare for snow this Winter Hazards Awareness Week

Snow tires
Snow tires(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is all about preparing for winter emergencies, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared it Winter Hazards Awareness Week.

Before hitting the road or bundling up at home, it is important to run through maintenance checks in the case of an emergency. MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Mark Giannunzio said safe winter preparation for cars starts with their drivers.

“Make sure you are checking the weather and the road conditions prior to going out. When you know it’s going to be an icy, snowy day the next morning, make sure you leave a little bit earlier in the morning for your commute,” said Giannunzio.

Winter preparation goes beyond just having proper fluids and proper tires for cars. It’s also important to remember to bring supplies in the case of an emergency such as gloves, a hat, extra layers and even a roadside assistance kit.

Giannunzio also said a full tank of gas, food and water can help keep drivers safe.

“You want to make sure your vehicle is full of as much gas as it can because as we know up in the U.P. there are some pretty remote areas. So, if you go off into a ditch somewhere in one of these remote areas you might be there for an hour maybe two hours before someone can come and help you,” said Giannunzio.

To winterize a home, check the waterproofing of windows and doors, insulate water lines, and replace batteries in smoke and Carbon monoxide detectors.

Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hummel said it is also important to clean chimneys and furnaces to prevent fires.

“Other things around the home, if you have a wood stove or a fireplace make sure that your flue or chimney has been cleaned. There ARE countless chimney fires that occur throughout the Upper Peninsula throughout the winter. So you want to try to mitigate that from happening to yourself as well,” said Hummel.

Hummel also said to have a plan and a Go Kit ready in case of an emergency where people must evacuate their home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Michigan election generic
2023 November Election results for Upper Michigan
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings

Latest News

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Bombshell Boudoir is a photo studio specializing in boudoir photography, a more intimate...
Bombshell Boudoir by Brooke Grondin hosted a ribbon-cutting
Euclid Telescope's first images reveal new cosmic details; Trending Topics: Deer breaks into...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/7/2023
Poll workers at the Gwinn Community Building said that by noon Tuesday, 167 people voted in...
“Steady flow” of voters turn out in Gwinn during Election Day
No injuries were reported in the crash and it is believed that drivers were going too fast for...
MSP respond to head on collision near Midway Industrial Park