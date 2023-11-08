Remember to prepare for snow this Winter Hazards Awareness Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is all about preparing for winter emergencies, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared it Winter Hazards Awareness Week.

Before hitting the road or bundling up at home, it is important to run through maintenance checks in the case of an emergency. MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Mark Giannunzio said safe winter preparation for cars starts with their drivers.

“Make sure you are checking the weather and the road conditions prior to going out. When you know it’s going to be an icy, snowy day the next morning, make sure you leave a little bit earlier in the morning for your commute,” said Giannunzio.

Winter preparation goes beyond just having proper fluids and proper tires for cars. It’s also important to remember to bring supplies in the case of an emergency such as gloves, a hat, extra layers and even a roadside assistance kit.

Giannunzio also said a full tank of gas, food and water can help keep drivers safe.

“You want to make sure your vehicle is full of as much gas as it can because as we know up in the U.P. there are some pretty remote areas. So, if you go off into a ditch somewhere in one of these remote areas you might be there for an hour maybe two hours before someone can come and help you,” said Giannunzio.

To winterize a home, check the waterproofing of windows and doors, insulate water lines, and replace batteries in smoke and Carbon monoxide detectors.

Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hummel said it is also important to clean chimneys and furnaces to prevent fires.

“Other things around the home, if you have a wood stove or a fireplace make sure that your flue or chimney has been cleaned. There ARE countless chimney fires that occur throughout the Upper Peninsula throughout the winter. So you want to try to mitigate that from happening to yourself as well,” said Hummel.

Hummel also said to have a plan and a Go Kit ready in case of an emergency where people must evacuate their home.

