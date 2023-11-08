Range Bank hosts Toy for Tots toy drive

Toy boxes at the Marquette branch of Range Bank.
Toy boxes at the Marquette branch of Range Bank.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. bank is getting ready to spread some holiday cheer this year.

Range Bank is teaming up with Toys for Tots to host a toy drive for families in need. To participate, community members can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Range Bank location. You can donate toys for kids of all ages, from infants to early teens. Range Bank will also make a donation to Toys for Tots for every checking account opened before Dec. 11.

Range Bank says it’s trying to relieve some of the burden the holiday season can bring to families in need.

“It’s a challenging year for a lot of families,” said Kim Erickson, Range Bank marketing director. “This holiday season can be even more challenging for families, so we want to encourage anybody that can donate to stop in and drop off any unwrapped, unused toys for children this year.”

Range Bank’s toy drive is on now and will run until Dec. 20.

