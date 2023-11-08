‘Quiet period’ coming ahead of firearm deer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan hunters are preparing their blinds, stands, and camps for firearm deer season.

Before they hit the woods, hunters will have to observe a five-day “quiet period” before the season starts on Nov. 15. From Nov. 10 until Nov. 14, it will be unlawful to transport or possess a firearm loaded with buckshot, slug load, ball load, or cut shell in an area frequented by deer.

The Michigan DNR says this ensures people don’t jump the gun on deer season.

“It just allows officers to make sure [hunters are] following the law and waiting until the opening day of deer season,” said Brian Roell, Michigan DNR wildlife biologist.

Unloaded firearms can be transported to or from a hunting camp if they are securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle. You can find all the exemptions here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.