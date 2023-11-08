Passed Schoolcraft County millage keeps emergency services, increases taxes

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft County property owners will see the county’s first-ever EMS millage on their Dec. 1 property tax bill.

The city manager says 2.25 millage will get Manistique’s EMS fund out of debt and back on track.

“2.25 mills will affect you this way,” said Corey Barr, Manistique city manager. “On $50,000 taxable, that will be $112.50 a year, $100,000 taxable value. It will be $225 a year.”

The county-wide, five-year millage passed with 84% of the vote. If the millage had failed, residents would have lost ambulance services due to the large debt in the city’s EMS fund.

“Currently, the general fund has a ‘due to’ from the ambulance fund over $500,000,” Barr said. “It grows every day until we start receiving millage money.”

The city of Manistique’s EMS service covers all of Schoolcraft County, traversing more than 1,000 miles of roads. Public Safety Director Tim Russell said, until the debt is paid off, day-to-day operations will pretty much stay the same.

“We’re going to continue as we have been with the quality of care that we’ve been providing,” Russell said.

The city also has plans for the EMS service once the debt is paid off.

“We’re going to be able to replace some of the capital items that are the big-ticket items for us,” Russell said. This could include ambulances and other intricate pieces of equipment that are thousands of dollars, that we’ve had to just make do with the best we can.”

Barr said the next step for the city is to work with the state to develop a payment plan that clears the debt off the books in the next couple of years.

