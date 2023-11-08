1 dead after ORV crash in Menominee Township

The crash is still under investigation
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 60-year-old man from Wallace is dead after an ORV versus deer crash in Menominee County Friday evening.

Sheriff Mike Holmes says deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were called to Number 10 Road in Menominee Township for a report of an ORV crash with two people injured on Friday at 6:04 p.m.

Deputies found a Can-Am side-by-side that had struck a deer before leaving the roadway. The ORV struck a utility pole, resulting in a rollover accident that knocked down powerlines.

One of the occupants was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The second, identified as 60-year-old Ralph E. Vanpool Sr. of Wallace, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 863-4441. Information can also be reported anonymously on the Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County Facebook page or through the Crime Stoppers mobile tip app.

Deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Michigan State Police - Iron Mountain Post, Menominee Police Department, Menominee-Ingallston Fire Department, Bay Area Paramedics, Menominee County 911 and Wisconsin Public Service.

