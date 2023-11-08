NMU Cosmetology students offer free treatments with Toys For Tots donations

By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Cosmetology program is running a Toys for Tots fundraiser.

The cosmetology students are offering a complimentary haircut, manicure, pedicure or facial when you bring in an unwrapped toy to add a little extra incentive.

The program will go on until Nov. 30. Toys can be dropped off during open salon hours.

Kelsey Jordan, NMU Cosmetology instructor, said this is a good way to give back to the community and to treat yourself before the holidays.

“We also want to ensure that every child in the community receives a present on Christmas, and I feel like it gives our students also an opportunity to give back to the community that they’re living in right now,” said Jordan.

Bring an unwrapped toy to the Northern Center Suite 1205 or call them at 906-227-2383 to make an appointment. The Cosmetology Program is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

