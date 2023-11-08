Negaunee City Manager: Construction of homes on old Grove Park progressing fast

This is the first single-family home that is being constructed at the old Grove Park in Negaunee.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The old Grove Park site in Negaunee is becoming a location of new homes.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said construction on the three projects is going well. Heffron said the three lots were auctioned off to Ben Snapp from the Snapp Building Company.

Heffron said the projects will consist of two single homes and a third multi-family duplex. Heffron also said they hope this project will help the city’s population grow.

“We want people to live here in these homes and we want people to go to our great school systems and enjoy the amenities that we have here and do all the things that the government should be doing,” Heffron said. “We really just want to keep helping to keep the taxes as low as possible and keeping our rates as low as possible.”

Heffron said he hopes the Snapp Building Company builds more homes in the future.

