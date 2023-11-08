The Mind Trekkers and UP Michigan Works! staff demonstrate “Musical Fruit”
See how the Mind Trekkers use electricity to make fruit turn musical!
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Darren Widder and Tom Autio with UP Michigan Works! stop by the morning news to demonstrate how to use circuits and make fruit “sing” with the morning news team.
Find out more about the OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour on their website here.
Check out the interview below to learn about upcoming events, what students can get from their demonstrations, and how to get involved as an employer.
Again, find out more about the Mind Trekkers and the OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour on their website here.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.