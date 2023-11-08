The Mind Trekkers and UP Michigan Works! staff demonstrate “Musical Fruit”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Darren Widder and Tom Autio with UP Michigan Works! stop by the morning news to demonstrate how to use circuits and make fruit “sing” with the morning news team.

Find out more about the OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour on their website here.

UP Michigan Works! Mind Trekkers fruit demonstration

Check out the interview below to learn about upcoming events, what students can get from their demonstrations, and how to get involved as an employer.

Where to find Mind Trekkers on their OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour in the Upper Peninsula!

Again, find out more about the Mind Trekkers and the OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour on their website here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.