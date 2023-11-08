Menominee and Marquette County to host Feeding America Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has mobile food pantries set to distribute food in 2 counties throughout the day on Wednesday for those in need of food assistance.

The first event is in Menominee County, located at the Hannahville Community Center in Wilson. Food is scheduled to be distributed at 9:00 a.m. Central time. Unlike previous Feeding America events, this distribution is done by walk-up. The second event is in Marquette County at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at KI Sawyer. Distribution there is set for noon Eastern time. This is a drive-thru event, it is requested that attendees stay in their car.

For those who cannot attend and send someone to pick up food for them at either event, the person in attendance will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

