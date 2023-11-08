Marquette DDA ‘Ladies Night Out’ event switches to ‘Ladies Day Out’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is switching up Ladies Night Out this year.

The annual event typically goes from 4 to 8 p.m., but this year it starts when the businesses open and ends at 8 p.m.

Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director, said they decided to switch it to earlier in the day so more people can enjoy the event.

More than 70 downtown businesses will be participating this year, each with their own Ladies Day Out special.

The event will still have passports, ten marks on your passport enter you to win a basket of goodies donated by participating businesses.

Another change the Marquette DDA added this year is incentivizing shopping on Third Street. If you get three marks on your passport on Third Street, you get entered to win a much bigger basket.

Bradford said this is a good way to start off holiday shopping.

“This just kind of kicks off the holiday shopping season,” said Bradford. “Honestly, if you enjoy the downtown and the fun and interesting things that you can’t find anywhere else, this is the best opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping but also if you want to treat yourself.”

Ladies Day Out is on Nov. 16.

For more information on participating businesses and where to get your passports, view the Ladies Day Out website.

