Marquette County Board approves MSHDA Community Development Block Grant application

The Marquette County Board approved the grant application in hopes that it will help the county's low-income and moderate-income families.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette County Board approved a grant application that will be submitted and could improve the county’s housing market.

Marquette County Manager of Planning Thyra Karlstrom said the grant is called the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Housing Improvement Local Livability Program. She added that the grant program if approved, would give the county $20 million to build and take care of affordable housing for low and moderate-income families.

Karlstrom also said the program if passed will solve two needs in the county.

“One is to be able to fund repair work income-eligible homeowners who have repair needs and the second one is construct a single-family home on a property that recently has had a single-family home house demoed,” Karlstrom said.

Karlstrom said the application is due Monday, and she added the board will know within a month if the county will receive the grant.

