Laona woman facing homicide charges for allegedly killing husband while driving drunk

CRANDON (WLUK) – A Laona woman is facing homicide charges for allegedly hitting her husband with a truck, dragging him down the road, killing him – while having a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Mary Terry, 48, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for the Oct. 19 death of Donald Britten Jr.

Terry made an initial court appearance Tuesday, where attorney Albert Moustakis said he would be filing a motion challenging the criminal complaint. Forest County Judge Leon Stenz removed himself from the case, court records show.

A $50,000 cash bond was previously set in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a scene on Linden Road (U.S. 8) for a male lying in the roadway. When a deputy arrived, medical treatment was started while Terry repeatedly asked if Britten was dead.

At first, Terry told police she was at home and noticed her truck on the street. She walked up to the truck, did not see Britten, drove the truck back to her house to get her phone, then returned to the scene. She denied striking Britten with the truck.

A preliminary breath test was administered, showing a BAC of .298, nearly four times the legal driving limit of .08. A blood draw was also performed, but results of the blood test are not cited in the complaint.

Police talked to Terry again the next day. This time, she said the two had been driving in the truck and got into an argument about her bar, Barb’s Place. Britten dropped her off at home and kept driving.

“The defendant advised that a little while later, she was looking out of her North-facing large window and saw her truck parked up the road. The defendant said she ran up the road and the driver’s side door was open and the truck was running. The defendant said the decedent was next to the truck, injured. The defendant said that she then drove the truck back to her house and got her phone to call 911 (the defendant did not acknowledge not getting her phone as she did the night before)… The defendant said that she went back up to where the decedent was and there was someone on the phone with police. The defendant, again, denied hitting the decedent with her truck,” the complaint states.

Damage to the truck “appeared to be consistent with the injury the decedent sustained to his back, right shoulder. Below the angle iron were two dents, which were consistent heights of the decedent’s upper torso and hips. Below those two dents, were two impressions in the dust of the bumper of what appeared to be legs/fabric patterns,” the complaint states.

Police found drag marks of 48 feet leading up to Britten’s body, according to the complaint.

The preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma caused by compression, the autopsy showed.

A preliminary hearing is set for November 14.

