Kingsford votes on Breitung Township School District bond proposal

Voters in the Breitung Township School District determined the fate of a bond proposal Tuesday.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The bond would levy an average millage rate of 4.1 mills for a maximum of twenty-five years. This would be used to expand Woodland Elementary and Kingsford Middle Schools.

Kingsford Deputy Clerk Tanya Hiltonen says voter turnout has been strong.

“So far, the turnout has been about 25% and that’s pretty good considering it’s a city council election and normally on odd years it’s not as high as a presidential, which normally that’s about 65%. So, 25% in the middle of the day is doing really well,” said Hiltonen.

The estimated cost to taxpayers in an average household in Kingsford or Breitung township is $343 annually.

