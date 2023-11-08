Keweenaw Socialists organization hosts Palestine solidarity rally

Participants handed out flyers with state representative contact information, asking to call them and request support for a ceasefire.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Palestine support rally was held in Veteran’s Memorial Park on Tuesday evening in downtown Houghton.

The rally was put together by the Keweenaw Socialists organization. Community members held up signs and shouted out support for Palestine and a ceasefire.

According to Keweenaw Socialists Member Eli Haber, these rallies have been ongoing since the start of the Israeli bombing in Gaza.

“As it’s gotten worse and worse, we’ve continued to come out here,” said Haber. “Drawing more and more people, and we will continue to be out here until the bombing stops.”

Pamphlets with state representatives’ contact information were also handed out, asking people to contact their representatives and ask for a ceasefire.

“If people seem interested, we have them roll down their windows and we hand them one of those little flyers,” continued Haber. “We’ve actually been distributing quite a few of them. It’s been really heartening to see how many people are sort of sympathetic to the cause of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

The rallies are held at the park every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. However, due to daylight savings time, new times are being considered.

Haber says the possibility of additional events is being discussed by the Keweenaw Socialists group.

“Someone was talking about a candlelight vigil for the victims,” added Haber. “There’s no date set for that yet but stay tuned.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

