Jake Menghini Historical Museum observing Veterans Day with WWII commemoration exhibit

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Jake Menghini Historical Museum will host World War II Memoirs & An Evening with the Artist this Saturday in observance of Veterans Day.

The museum will highlight the lives of World War II veterans from the Norway area with recorded interviews, memoirs, and memorabilia. Paintings from area artists will also be on display for purchase and auction.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon takes a tour of the museum ahead of this weekend’s event.

Gayle Nicholson gives TV6's Tia Trudgeon a tour of the Jake Menghini Museum.

The commemoration event will include snippets from the museum’s Oral History Project, a series of interviews with WWII veterans and their families collected over the last twelve years.

In addition, over twenty-five watercolor paintings by area artist Carol Zechlin will be on display, and a wildlife painting donated by artist Gail Stanek will be auctioned off at the end of the event.

All proceeds will aid in the completion of the Oral History Project.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with the museum’s director Mark Sertich and former director Carol Zechlin about what to expect from this weekend’s event.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with Mark Sertich and Carol Zechlin of the Jake Menghini Museum ahead of this weekend's Veterans Day event.

World War II Memoirs & An Evening with the Artist will take place at the Jake Menghini Historical Museum on 105 Odell Dr in Norway on Saturday, Nov 11 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

To stay up to date about events at the Jake Menghini Historical Museum, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.