Holiday parties, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bloody marys and beyond: Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn on Wednesday, November 8.

Heading from one busy season to the next, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take a look at everything the property has to offer this winter.

But first, they cozy up in front of the fair to chat about topics of the day.

Up North Lodge’s General Manager Jesie Melchiori shows Upper Michigan Today around the restaurant.

While reservations are not required, Melchiori recommends them, especially on the weekends, as Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays tend to fill up fast.

Next, Melchiori takes Upper Michigan Today inside the Up North Event Center, which can be a one-stop shop for your wedding, party, baby shower, or other event.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides start back up on the property on December 1, with extended offerings from December 15 - December 31.

You can book your next event and/or sleigh ride by calling the Up North Lodge at (906) 346-9815 or Melchiori directly at (906) 360-7069.

Next, Upper Michigan Today previews Marquette Senior High School and Marquette Alternative High School’s join production of Beauty and the Beast, which hits Kaufman Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10 and again at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11.

You can purchase your tickets for the musical at tickets.nmu.edu.

And finally, Upper Michigan Today wraps up the show with a bloody mary burger.

The Up North Lodge is located at 215 S County Rd 557 in Gwinn. You can learn more about the restaurant, its events, and view the menu at theupnorthlodge.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

