Hannahville Indian School hosts Family Literacy Night

WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at the Nah Tah Wahsh PSA and Hannahville Indian School on Tuesday for Family Literacy Night.

School Board Chairperson Mary Meshigaud said the event has been going on for more than 20 years.

“We like to get families in, have different classrooms set up to read a story with the parent and the child,” Meshigaud said. “Then they get a slip of paper to take and to get a free book.”

This is one of the events that’s part of the Hannahville Indian Community FACE Program. FACE stands for “Family and Child Education.”

Hannahville Indian School’s Director of Curriculum, State and Federal Programs Melissa Ledford said the program wants to show parents they are their child’s first teacher.

“The FACE Program includes several different components,” Ledford said. “There’s adult education, then there’s a preschool program located here within Hannahville Indian School, which is their center-based program here in our school. Then there’s a home base program for zero-to-three-year-olds, where the FACE staff work in the homes with families.”

Ledford added FACE Program events like literacy night let staff show parents what literacy engagement looks like. The event encourages families to read to their kids and build a home library.

Parent Victoria Steinhausen appreciates the opportunity to meet with the community.

“It’s nice to get out and see other families that attend these events,” Steinhausen said. “To have a place to gather and just be about the kids and literacy and reading.”

The Native American families are eligible for the FACE Program.

