Freezing rain, wet snow, and rain results in slushy conditions

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, rain, and wet snow will continue to track across the U.P. this morning. This afternoon it’s mainly rain in the south with wet snow in the northern counties. It clears out this evening. Roads will be slushy, wet, and icy in some spots. Extra caution will be needed during your drive. The pattern stays active into the weekend. Tomorrow light rain will be in the east with wet snow in the west. On Friday, it’s lake-effect snow. Next week is trending drier and warmer.

Today: Wet snow, rain, and freezing rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Morning rain east, wet snow west

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Lake effect snow showers along the west-northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Morning scattered rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

