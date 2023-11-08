Freezing rain, wet snow, and rain results in slushy conditions

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, rain, and wet snow will continue to track across the U.P. this morning. This afternoon it’s mainly rain in the south with wet snow in the northern counties. It clears out this evening. Roads will be slushy, wet, and icy in some spots. Extra caution will be needed during your drive. The pattern stays active into the weekend. Tomorrow light rain will be in the east with wet snow in the west. On Friday, it’s lake-effect snow. Next week is trending drier and warmer.

Radar>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Today: Wet snow, rain, and freezing rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Morning rain east, wet snow west

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Lake effect snow showers along the west-northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Morning scattered rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Michigan election generic
November 2023 Election results for Upper Michigan
Fatal Crash graphic
1 person dead, 1 uninjured in Marinette County two-vehicle crash
Inside one of the holding cells inside the Marquette County Jail
2 Marquette County Corrections Officers assaulted while booking inmate
Jenna Nelson
Jenna Nelson appointed as next Marquette County Prosecutor

Latest News

slushy
A wintry mix creates travel impacts today
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Iron, Ontonagon, southern Houghton, Florence and...
Icy Wednesday morning commute possible for southwest UP
Icy Wednesday morning commute possible for southwest UP
slush
Slick morning then slush with midweek mixture